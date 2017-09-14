Top Stories
Gisele Bundchen Arrives in Brazil for Rock in Rio Festival

Gisele Bundchen Arrives in Brazil for Rock in Rio Festival

Gisele Bundchen flashes a smile as she lands at a helicopter pad on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 37-year-old Brazilian model looked effortless in a star-print shirt and black jeans as she arrived in Rio ahead of this weekend’s 2017 Rock in Rio festival.

Gisele has been enjoying a quiet summer out of the spotlight with her kids and husband Tom Brady.

Lady Gaga was scheduled to perform at the music fest, but had to cancel after she was hospitalized for “severe pain.”

