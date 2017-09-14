Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Wear Yellow Flowers to NYC Premiere

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 10:06 pm

Glenn Close & Daughter Annie Starke Premiere Their Film 'The Wife' at TIFF

Glenn Close & Daughter Annie Starke Premiere Their Film 'The Wife' at TIFF

Glenn Close has some fun on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new film The Wife at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday afternoon (September 14) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 70-year-old actress looked stunning in a black gown as she was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Annie Starke who also stars in the film.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Glenn Close

During the premiere, Glenn opened up getting older in Hollywood, saying that she’s getting better with age.

“It’s kind of ironic, because we’re at the peak of our power. We really are,” Glenn said via THR. “I think actually the advent of cable, and all the other places where people can express themselves, will hopefully be helpful for women, because there will be more places to find money for their projects.”

15+ pictures inside of Glenn Close at the premiere of her new movie…
Just Jared on Facebook
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 01
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 02
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 03
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 04
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 05
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 06
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 07
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 08
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 09
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 10
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 11
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 12
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 13
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 14
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 15
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 16
glenn close daughter annie stark premiere their new movie the wife at tiff 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Toronto Film Festival, Annie Starke, Glenn Close

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr