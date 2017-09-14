Glenn Close & Daughter Annie Starke Premiere Their Film 'The Wife' at TIFF

Glenn Close has some fun on the red carpet as she arrives at the premiere of her new film The Wife at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday afternoon (September 14) at the Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The 70-year-old actress looked stunning in a black gown as she was joined on the red carpet by her daughter Annie Starke who also stars in the film.

During the premiere, Glenn opened up getting older in Hollywood, saying that she’s getting better with age.

“It’s kind of ironic, because we’re at the peak of our power. We really are,” Glenn said via THR. “I think actually the advent of cable, and all the other places where people can express themselves, will hopefully be helpful for women, because there will be more places to find money for their projects.”

