Thu, 14 September 2017 at 11:35 am

Grant Hart Dead - Husker Du Drummer & Co-Singer Dies at 56

Grant Hart has sadly passed away at the age of 56, as confirmed by his former bandmate Bob Mould.

The Hüsker Dü drummer and co-singer died after a battle with cancer.

The news was shared by Bob, who updated his Facebook on Thursday (September 14) with a note about his former bandmate.

“Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember,” he wrote.

Grant is survived by his wife Brigid McGough and his son.

Our thoughts are with Grant‘s family and friends during this difficult time.
