Haley Reinhart Debuts Video for Original Song 'Let's Start' (Exclusive Premiere)

Haley Reinhart is getting ready to drop her new album What’s That Sound? next week and we have the exclusive premiere of the music video for her original song, “Let’s Start.”

The album combines original tracks with covers of iconic songs from the late 1960s, like “Baby It’s You,” “For What It’s Worth, and even “Oh! Darling,” a song she performed on American Idol.

“Let’s Start” is one of the three original tracks on the album, out on September 22. Pre-order your copy now on iTunes.

“I wrote this song long before I knew I was going to be making a full on-60′s album. Funny how it truly fits the era and things begin to come full circle when timing is right,” Haley told us about the song. “‘Let’s Start’ has an energetic Brazilian poppy feel that I hope will raise the vibration in any space it’s played in! I grew up dancing around the house to songs like, ‘Mas Que Nada,’ so needless to say — it’s left a big impression on me.”

Haley is launching a nationwide tour on October 22 and you can get the dates on her website!