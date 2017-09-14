Heidi Klum & Vito Schnabel Are 'Taking Time Apart' After Three Years of Dating - Report

It looks like Heidi Klum‘s romance with Vito Schnabel may be over.

The 44-year-old model and TV personality is reportedly “taking time apart” from the 31-year-old art curator, People reports.

“They’re taking time apart right now,” the mag reports. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

Earlier this summer, Vito spoke out against photos of him kissing another woman, saying he and Heidi were “happier than ever.”

Heidi and Vito began dating in 2014 after she and Seal filed for divorce.