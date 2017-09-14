Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 12:22 am

Heidi Klum & Vito Schnabel Are 'Taking Time Apart' After Three Years of Dating - Report

Heidi Klum & Vito Schnabel Are 'Taking Time Apart' After Three Years of Dating - Report

It looks like Heidi Klum‘s romance with Vito Schnabel may be over.

The 44-year-old model and TV personality is reportedly “taking time apart” from the 31-year-old art curator, People reports.

“They’re taking time apart right now,” the mag reports. “Things have been difficult recently, they live on opposite coasts. And it’s the start of a school year and Heidi has to concentrate on the kids.”

Earlier this summer, Vito spoke out against photos of him kissing another woman, saying he and Heidi were “happier than ever.”

Heidi and Vito began dating in 2014 after she and Seal filed for divorce.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 01
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 02
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 03
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 04
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 05
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 06
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 07
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 08
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 09
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 10
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 11
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 12
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 13
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 14
heidi klums boyfriend vito schnabel speaks out 15

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Heidi Klum, Split, Vito Schnabel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr