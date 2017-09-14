Thu, 14 September 2017 at 11:50 am
Here's What Got Selena Gomez Through Her Kidney Failure
- Selena Gomez got through this trying time with the help of religion – TMZ
- How did Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa first meet? – Just Jared Jr
- Angelina Jolie did a week of press – Lainey Gossip
- This SNL star is over all the political stuff – TooFab
- The most powerful moments from the Hand in Hand benefit – MTV
- Would Jennifer Lawrence make another movie like mother!? – Popsugar
- Bonnie McKee has released the music video for her brand new single “Thorns!” You can watch the video below and be sure to check out the song on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Selena Gomez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet