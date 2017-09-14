Is There a 'mother!' End Credits Scene?

Jennifer Lawrence‘s horror thriller mother! is set to debut at midnight tonight and fans will want to know if they should stay in their seats for anything after the credits.

Sources tell us that there’s no post-credits scene for Darren Aronofsky‘s newest film, which also stars Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ed Harris.

Here’s a short synopsis of the film: a couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.

If you didn’t know, Jennifer and Darren are dating in real life! They attended the New York premiere of the film and took photos together on the red carpet. They also recently gushed over one another in a new interview.

Be sure to check out mother!, in theaters this weekend!