Jaime King Jets Home From New York Fashion Week

Jaime King flashes a smile as she waits for her luggage outside of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress kept things chic and comfortable in a silk pajama-like outfit for her flight home from New York City.

Jaime was in NYC for the past few days attending tons of shows and events during NYFW.

During the Self-Portrait show, Jaime reunited with her former Hart of Dixie co-star Rachel Bilson!

