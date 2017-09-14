Top Stories
James Corden Hilariously Spoofs 'IT' With 'The IT Department' - Watch Now!

BFFs Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Reunite at 'mother!' Premiere Party!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Jaime King Jets Home From New York Fashion Week

Jaime King Jets Home From New York Fashion Week

Jaime King flashes a smile as she waits for her luggage outside of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old actress kept things chic and comfortable in a silk pajama-like outfit for her flight home from New York City.

Jaime was in NYC for the past few days attending tons of shows and events during NYFW.

During the Self-Portrait show, Jaime reunited with her former Hart of Dixie co-star Rachel Bilson!

10+ pictures inside of Jaime King arriving at LAX…
Photos: WENN, INSTAR
Posted to: Jaime King

