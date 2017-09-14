Jake Gyllenhaal Suits Up for 'Stronger' NYC Premiere with Tatiana Maslany

Jake Gyllenhaal poses for a photo with the real-life Jeff Bauman while attending the premiere of his movie Stronger on Thursday (September 14) at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor’s leading lady Tatiana Maslany was also at the premiere, looking chic in a short patterned dress.

In Stronger, Jake plays Jeff, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing who lost both of his legs and helped authorities identify the bombers. The film hits theaters on September 22.

FYI: Tatiana is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.