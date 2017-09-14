Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 2:55 am

James Corden Hilariously Spoofs 'IT' With 'The IT Department' - Watch Now!

James Corden Hilariously Spoofs 'IT' With 'The IT Department' - Watch Now!

James Corden is making IT slightly less scary for everyone.

The late night funnyman just debuted a hilarious spoof of the horror movie called The IT Department on Wednesday night (September 13) – and it all involves one office’s actual IT department.

After an office worker calls for help, he gets some unexpected assistance. You’ve never seen Pennywise the Clown quite like this! (Spoiler alert: never pop the scary clown balloon.)

And Pennywise isn’t even the only boogieman who shows up: Freddy Krueger also makes a cameo!

Watch the hilarious IT spoof below!
Photos: CBS
