Thu, 14 September 2017 at 9:35 am

Jennifer Aniston Was Worried About This During Justin Theroux's Proposal!

Jennifer Aniston is looking stunning on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 26.

Here’s what the actress had to share with the mag:

On working with Reese Witherspoon on their upcoming TV project: “Lately all the great work has been on television. Reese was my little sister on Friends She had just given birth to Ava, who’s 18 now, so it was like, ‘Oh, my God, a baby with a baby!’ [Laughs]”

On what she thought when Justin Theroux proposed: “I usually just buff my nails. I don’t have the patience to let my nails dry. When Justin proposed he put that freaking ring on my finger, and I was like, ‘Holy crap, now I’m gonna have to get manicures.’”

On her hatred of sunscreen: “I hate it. I’ve been experimenting with ones that don’t make you look like you have Kabuki makeup on or like a corpse. I understand we’re saving our skin, but they gotta figure that stuff out. Who wants to be in the sun and not look cute?”

For more from Jennifer, visit HarpersBazaar.com.
jennifer aniston harpers bazaar october 2017 01
jennifer aniston harpers bazaar october 2017 02
jennifer aniston harpers bazaar october 2017 03

Credit: Mariano Vivanco
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Magazine

