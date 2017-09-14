Jennifer Garner Shares Hilarious Video of Herself on Laughing Gas - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner just shared a hilarious video of herself leaving the dentist while still recovering from being on laughing gas!

The 45-year-old actress is seen talking on her phone about the musical Hamilton and she got very emotional while talking about the sad scene from the show.

“They did the sad part of Hamilton, and I started crying. I couldn’t stop,” Jennifer said in the clip. “They said, ‘Are you okay?’ and I said, ‘It’s so beautiful. It’s so beautiful! Listen to this song.’”

“That music is so pretty,” Jennifer added while starting to crying. “So, I told them about it. They have to see it.”

Luckily for Jennifer, Hamilton is currently playing in Los Angeles until the end of the year!

“Throwback Thursday– that time I had dental anesthesia…laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you’re welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical,” Jen captioned the clip on Instagram.