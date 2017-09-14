Jennifer Lawrence Is the 'Red Sparrow' in New Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Jennifer Lawrence‘s upcoming thriller Red Sparrow is here and it looks like it will be intense!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress reunites with The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence and she stars alongside Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker and Jeremy Irons.

Here is the movie’s official synopsis: “Dominika Egorova is many things: A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs; A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit; A master of seductive and manipulative combat.

“When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.”

Red Sparrow will hit theaters on March 2, 2018!



Red Sparrow | Official Trailer