Jennifer Morrison Raves About Marchesa's Fashion Show During NYFW

Jennifer Morrison is a wonder in white while sitting front row at the Marchesa fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday (September 13).

The former Once Upon a Time star joined Flatliners actress Nina Dobrev, Victoria Justice and Peyton List.

After the show, Jennifer couldn’t stop raving about the new collection.

“#love #love #love #marchesa today!!” she posted on Twitter with a snapshot of one of her favorite looks.

