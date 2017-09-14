Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 8:02 pm

Joe Jonas Calls Brother Nick's New Song 'Fire'!

Joe Jonas Calls Brother Nick's New Song 'Fire'!

Joe Jonas makes his way out of the Bowery Hotel with some friends on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in New York City.

The 28-year-old entertainer showed off his ‘stache while wearing sunglasses and ripped jeans as he stepped out for lunch with his friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Later that day, Joe‘s younger brother Nick Jonas dropped his hot, new single “Find You.”

Joe took to Instagram to comment on the song calling it “Straight fire!”

See his post below!

STRAIGHT 🔥 Find You @nickjonas 👀

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas calls brother nicks new song fire 01
joe jonas calls brother nicks new song fire 02
joe jonas calls brother nicks new song fire 03
joe jonas calls brother nicks new song fire 04
joe jonas calls brother nicks new song fire 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr