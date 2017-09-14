Josh Duhamel Steps Out After Announcing Split from Fergie

Josh Duhamel flashes a smirk as he steps out for the first time since announcing his split from wife Fergie on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile with his baseball hat kept low as he tried to avoid photographers while he was spotted out without his wedding ring.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Josh Duhamel

Josh and Fergie announced earlier that day that they have decided to separate after 8 years of marriage.

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” Josh said in a statement through his rep.