Thu, 14 September 2017 at 9:41 pm

Josh Duhamel Steps Out After Announcing Split from Fergie

Josh Duhamel Steps Out After Announcing Split from Fergie

Josh Duhamel flashes a smirk as he steps out for the first time since announcing his split from wife Fergie on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor tried to keep a low profile with his baseball hat kept low as he tried to avoid photographers while he was spotted out without his wedding ring.

Josh and Fergie announced earlier that day that they have decided to separate after 8 years of marriage.

“We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” Josh said in a statement through his rep.
Photos: Backgrid USA
