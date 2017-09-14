Justin Bieber Goes to Church in Socks & Sandals in Beverly Hills!

Justin Bieber brings his unique sense of style to worship!

The 23-year-old Purpose pop star was photographed outside a church service on Wednesday night (September 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Justin wore a blue tee with matching blue socks and Givenchy slide sandals as he chatted with the photographers outside the building.

Justin was recently spotted getting into the passenger side of his Mercedes G-Wagon after a night out at celebrity hotspot Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer announced in early September that he would be making a donation to Hurricane Harvey relief.