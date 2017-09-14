Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, & 'Lego Ninjago' Cast Throw Punches at Legoland Photo Call!

Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, and Dave Franco throw some punches while wearing Lego gloves at the photo call for The Lego Ninjago Movie on Thursday (September 14) at Legoland in Carlsbad, Calif.

Other cast members in attendance included Olivia Munn, Jackie Chan, Fred Armisen, Michael Pena, Kumail Nanjiani, and Zach Woods.

Olivia took to Instagram that day to share a video of Justin walking through a Lego replica of downtown New York City. “The quickest @justintheroux has ever gotten uptown in NYC,” she captioned the cute clip.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, Francesco Russo shoes, and Anita Ko jewelry.