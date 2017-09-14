K-Pop Group BTS Drops First Teaser for Comeback Single 'DNA' - Watch Now!
The boys of BTS are nearly back!
The K-Pop group just dropped the first teaser for their track “DNA,” on Thursday (September 14), which will be featured on their upcoming album Love Yourself: Her.
The one-minute clip finds the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, whistling a melody until meeting up with the other band members.
Together, they perform a split-second of the new song’s choreography – and it already looks incredible.
Love Yourself: Her will be released on September 18 in four different versions, and includes a collaboration with The Chainsmokers called “Best of Me.”
Watch the “DNA” teaser below!