Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 3:35 pm

K-Pop Group BTS Drops First Teaser for Comeback Single 'DNA' - Watch Now!

K-Pop Group BTS Drops First Teaser for Comeback Single 'DNA' - Watch Now!

The boys of BTS are nearly back!

The K-Pop group just dropped the first teaser for their track “DNA,” on Thursday (September 14), which will be featured on their upcoming album Love Yourself: Her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

The one-minute clip finds the group’s youngest member, Jungkook, whistling a melody until meeting up with the other band members.

Together, they perform a split-second of the new song’s choreography – and it already looks incredible.

Love Yourself: Her will be released on September 18 in four different versions, and includes a collaboration with The Chainsmokers called “Best of Me.”

Watch the “DNA” teaser below!
Just Jared on Facebook
bts e version 1
bts e version 2
bts e version 3
bts e version 4
bts e version 5
bts e version 6
bts e version 7
bts e version 8

Photos: Big Hit Entertainment
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr