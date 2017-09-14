Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 2:03 am

Kelly Clarkson & Sam Smith Are Having a Love Fest - See the Tweets!

Kelly Clarkson & Sam Smith Are Having a Love Fest - See the Tweets!

Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith cannot get enough of each other!

The two superstar performers finally met for the first time on Wednesday (September 13), and Kelly couldn’t help but gush on Twitter about the experience.

“I met @samsmithworld & his entire crew of Sam’s (and a Jack) today. super sweet guy! Already loved his music, now I’m a fan of his person,” she wrote.

And Sam was evidently feeling the love just as much!

“You are truly wonderful in every way Ms Clarkson. All my love forever and always. Hope to see you soon!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤” he wrote back.

Do we smell a duet in the near future? Fingers crossed!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Theo Wargo, John Phillips; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr