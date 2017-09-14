Kelly Clarkson & Sam Smith Are Having a Love Fest - See the Tweets!

Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith cannot get enough of each other!

The two superstar performers finally met for the first time on Wednesday (September 13), and Kelly couldn’t help but gush on Twitter about the experience.

“I met @samsmithworld & his entire crew of Sam’s (and a Jack) today. super sweet guy! Already loved his music, now I’m a fan of his person,” she wrote.

And Sam was evidently feeling the love just as much!

“You are truly wonderful in every way Ms Clarkson. All my love forever and always. Hope to see you soon!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤” he wrote back.

Do we smell a duet in the near future? Fingers crossed!