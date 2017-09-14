Kelly Clarkson Says She Lost 'Millions' By Refusing a Writing Credit with Dr Luke

Kelly Clarkson is speaking out about Dr Luke again after saying she was blackmailed into working with him last year.

This time, Kelly is saying that she lost millions of dollars because of a writing credit she never received on the 2009 song “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

“There’s a lot of times in my career where you don’t see my name on a song,” Kelly told Z100. “Sometimes I don’t write them, but a lot of times I do change the song in a way that probably you should ask for credit, but I don’t because the song was already great. I just made it more me and I think a lot of artists steal credit a lot from writers, which I think is super crappy because that’s their livelihood.”

“I did deserve it on that song just because I changed it a bit, but I really just didn’t—especially at that time, I was so frustrated that I was forced to work…basically, they were going to sit on my record unless I did what they wanted and I was so frustrated because I literally said, ‘Anyone in the world but this one person. I will work with anyone you want to put in my path. I just had a negative experience. The guy is super talented. I’m not negating that. That’s a fact, obviously,” Kelly continued, referencing Dr Luke. “And I asked not to work with Dr. Luke… just because I had not a good experience with him. It was one thing and they wouldn’t even give it to me.”

“I don’t want my name near his,” Kelly continued. “I don’t even want—I want to pretend this didn’t happen in my life and I want to forget it. There’s hundreds of thousands of dollars gone because of that…or millions actually. That song was huge,” she said. “I was making a point to the people working with me going, ‘This is how much I didn’t want to do this.’ I don’t care about the money. I don’t care about, ‘Oh, you’re going to be the most famous person ever if you do this.’ That’s not what holds weight in my life.”