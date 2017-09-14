Kendall Jenner Closes Out NYFW at Dinner with Friends

Kendall Jenner steps out after the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on Wednesday night (September 13) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model kept things super cool in an oversized leather jacket, jean shorts, and clear heels as she headed towards dinner with friends.

Kendall has been very busy this past week walking in several different shows during >NYFW.

Earlier that night, Kendall closed out the Marc Jacobs show in a sheer, yellow top.

