Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 6:31 pm

Kendall Jenner Closes Out NYFW at Dinner with Friends

Kendall Jenner Closes Out NYFW at Dinner with Friends

Kendall Jenner steps out after the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on Wednesday night (September 13) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model kept things super cool in an oversized leather jacket, jean shorts, and clear heels as she headed towards dinner with friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall has been very busy this past week walking in several different shows during >NYFW.

Earlier that night, Kendall closed out the Marc Jacobs show in a sheer, yellow top.

10+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner stepping out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 01
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 02
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 03
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 04
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 05
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 06
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 07
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 08
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 09
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 10
kendall jenner closes out nyfw at dinner with friends 11

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr