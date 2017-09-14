Kendrick Lamar Never Saw a Live Concert Before His First Performance on Tour

Kendrick Lamar is on the cover of Billboard magazine‘s latest issue alongside Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith, the man who discovered him, and they discuss their rise to success.

Tiffith‘s company TDE has helped grow artists like Kendrick and SZA before partnering with major labels for an even bigger reach.

In the interview, Kendrick revealed that he had never seen a live concert before he was at one to perform.

“When I went on tour with The Game [and Jay Rock, in 2006] — that was my first show,” Kendrick told the mag. Asked if he never saw a show growing up, he said, “Mmhmm. That sh-t cost money. Gas money. Me being onstage is me fulfilling two different things — performing and getting to enjoy it like the people enjoying it.”

For the full interview, visit Billboard.com.