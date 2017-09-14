Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Chris Pratt Wear White While Attending Church Service at Night

Justin Bieber isn’t the only one who goes to church at night: Kourtney Kardashian and Chris Pratt are also fitting in an evening worship service!

The 38-year-old reality star and the 38-year-old Jurassic World actor were both spotted heading out of a church service on Wednesday night (September 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris wore a white henley and jeans to the service, while Kourtney stepped out in a cropped white top, jeans and black boots.

That same night, Justin was also spotted walking out of the church in a unique socks-and-sandals outfit.
