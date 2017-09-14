Lady Gaga Hospitalized for 'Severe Pain,' Cancels Rock in Rio Performance

Lady Gaga was taken to the hospital and she’s been forced to cancel her performance at the 2017 Rock in Rio festival, scheduled for Friday (September 15).

The 31-year-old entertainer spoke to her fans on her Instagram and Twitter pages after revealing that she has Fibromyalgia.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. 💔🤘I’m so sorry, and I love you so much. 🙏,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of her arm with IVs.

Then, Gaga took to Twitter to add, “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors.”

Gaga cancelled a performance earlier in the month as well.

We’re wishing Gaga well!

