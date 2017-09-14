Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 6:04 pm

Lorde feat. Khalid, Post Malone & SZA: 'Homemade Dynamite Remix' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lorde has dropped the remix of her Melodrama single “Homemade Dynamite” featuring Khalid, Post Malone and SZA!

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter released the hot remix on Thursday (September 14).

Khalid will also be going out on tour with Lorde on her Melodrama World Tour.

“Presenting the official HOMEMADE DYNAMITE REMIX feat. KHALID, POSTY & MAGIC GIRL SZA,” Lorde tweeted.

Lorde recently performed “Homemade Dynamite” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Listen to the “Homemade Dynamite” remix below! You can also download it on iTunes.

Click inside to listen to the “Homemade Dynamite” remix and read lyrics…
Photos: Republic Records
