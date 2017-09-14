Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:47 pm

Machine Gun Kelly Debuts 'Let You Go' Music Video - Watch Now!

Machine Gun Kelly is bringing on the nostalgia!

The 27-year-old Cleveland-bred rapper just released the music video for his latest single “Let You Go” on Thursday (September 14) – and it’s a total throwback.

The ’60′s variety show-themed clip finds MGK playing a classic rock ‘n’ roll star performing alongside a band on late night TV. He even finds a special love interest in the crowd, and the two get super close!

His latest album, bloom, was released in May.

Watch the music video for “Let You Go” below! You can also download it on iTunes.
