Mandy Moore Is the New Face of Garnier!

Mandy Moore is the new ambassador of beauty brand Garnier and her first campaign photo has been released!

The 33-year-old This Is Us actress was joined by her dog Joni on the set of the photo shoot and the behind the scenes pictures of them are too cute.

“Garnier encourages women to be their best – whatever that means for you. For me, it’s always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through,” Mandy said about her relationship with the brand.

“I love to change my hair because, in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I’m doing something to shake things up,” she added. “But it’s deeper than blonde or brunette. It’s about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching. I’m thrilled, even a little nervous, to go down that exciting if imperfect, path together with Garnier.”

Mandy just got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith and pictures of her engagement ring were revealed!