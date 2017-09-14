Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 2:30 pm

Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Engagement Ring (Photos)

Mandy Moore is reportedly engaged to her musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, and we’re getting the first glimpse of her diamond engagement ring!

The 33-year-old This Is Us star was seen arriving for lunch at Caffe Luxxee earlier in the week in Santa Monica, Calif. While arriving for her meal, Mandy was sporting a sparkly diamond ring on her ring finger!

The pair had been dating since 2015. Congrats to the couple on the wonderful news!

See the photos of Mandy Moore’s supposed engagement ring in the gallery…
Credit: Poersch; Photos: Backgrid
