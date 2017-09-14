Milo Ventimiglia Reveals What He Learned From Dating Hayden Panettiere

Milo Ventimiglia is featured in this The Journal, Mr Porter feature, which was released today!

Here’s what the 40-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On what he learned from dating Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere: “Never do it again. There are things that happen to you in your life that shape who you are. Everything I’ve been through from jobs to friendships to partnerships, everything has built me to who I am. You learn from it. You learn a better way of doing things. It wasn’t until my mid to late twenties that the job wears on you, relationships wear on you. But I wouldn’t change a thing. When you get knocked over the head in life, it builds your perspective.”

On if he wants kids: “At some point. I’m sure I’ll be a father when I’m meant to be a father. If I never have kids, then I was never meant to have kids as well. I think there’s a societal norm where you get married, you have a family, you raise a family, you pass on yourself to that family. Then you pass on. In entertainment, sometimes being a known person, you get to pass that on to a larger group of people than just your kin, than just your immediate family. You’re able to, hopefully, give something good out to a larger group of people.”

On dropping out of UCLA to pursue acting: “I realised I had to let school go. There’s always one thing I wish I could have done – finish.”

For more from Milo, visit MrPorter.com.