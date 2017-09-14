Miranda Kerr Spends the Afternoon at a Meeting in NYC

Miranda Kerr look super chic as she leaves a business meeting on Thursday afternoon (September 14) in New York City.

The 34-year-old wore a pale pink trench coat over a white blouse and jeans as she attended a presentation for her skincare brand Kora Organics.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miranda Kerr

Afterwards, Miranda took to Instagram to thank her team for all the help on the presentation and to show off where everyone took some time to meditate.

Check it out below!

Thank you @hollystarhealing and @woomcenter for helping make our @koraorganics #MindBodySkin experience so special 🙏🏻❤️✨ A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

10+ pictures inside of Miranda Kerr leaving the meeting…