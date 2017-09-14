Niall Horan Reveals 'Flicker' Album Cover & Release Date

Niall Horan‘s debut album will officially be out next month!

After avoiding questions about the release date, the Irish-born musician has announced the drop date on Instagram.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m delighted to announce that my new album ‘Flicker‘ is out on the 20th of October,” the musician confirmed on Instagram today. “I hope you enjoy it.”

Niall‘s songs “Slow Hands” and “This Town” will be included on his record, as well as a duet called “Seeing Blind” with Maren Morris.