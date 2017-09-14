Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 12:29 pm

Nick Jonas' 'Find You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas‘ highly anticipated new song “Find You” has finally arrived!

This is the first new single from Nick after the release of last year’s smash hit Last Year Was Complicated.

Nick has been teasing the song on social media all week and fans were getting so excited for the new release! You can listen to the full song below.

Be sure to check out Nick‘s brand new music over at iTunes.

Click inside to read all the lyrics to Nick Jonas’ new song “Find You”…
