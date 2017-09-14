Orlando Bloom Posts Shirtless Workout Videos Inspired by The Rock - Watch Now!

Orlando Bloom is taking a cue from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and giving his fans what they want… shirtless workout videos!

The 40-year-old actor posted a series of videos on his Instagram account that showed off the hard work he puts in – both in the gym and the kitchen – to stay in shape.

“inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films 👊🏻 respect ✊🏻 seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger 🤣,” Orlando captioned a video of him lifting weights.

Orlando also posted a video of him doing an underwater workout with surfer Laird Hamilton, cooking with his trainer Sinclair Fisher-Gray, and playing on the beach with his pet pooch Mighty. Oh, and he is shirtless in all of them!

