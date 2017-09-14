Patrick J. Adams Deleted Social Media Accounts After His Meghan Markle Photo Was Misconstrued By Media

Patrick J. Adams posted a throwback photo of him and Suits co-star Meghan Markle last month on social media and he ended up deleting his accounts after the media misconstrued the post.

The photo showed Meghan giving Patrick a friendly kiss on the cheek and some outlets turned it into a juicy story about Prince Harry‘s girlfriend being with another man.

“I’m not good at [social media], I overthink every post that I put out and the ramifications and who’ll be listening and how it’ll be received,” Patrick said in a new interview with Esquire.

“[Last month,] I posted this old photo I had found of Meghan and I on set. I went to bed, and woke up in the morning and realized ‘Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can’t post things about Meghan,’” Patrick added. “I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’ It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different. It made me feel like… why put myself through this? We’re like brother and sister, it’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about.”

