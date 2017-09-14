Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 12:45 pm

Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith & More Look Super Fresh at G-Star Raw NYFW Presentation!

Pharrell Williams looked stylish as ever at the G-Star Raw presentation of his personally curated line of custom design jeans!

The 44-year-old musician celebrated his upcoming G-Star Elwood X25 collection at the New York Fashion Week event on Wednesday (September 13) in New York City.

Pharrell, who is currently serving as G-Star’s Head of Imagination, was joined by a bunch of his friends at the gallery experience, including Desiigner, Dave East, Tariq Luqmaan Trotter, India Graham, D.R.A.M. and Jaden Smith.

Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak also posed with Pharrell at the event.

Joey Badass and Kirk Knight also got in on the action, as did Samuel Mancini, Tashiana Washington, and Eric West.
Credit: Theo Wargo; Photos: Getty Images
