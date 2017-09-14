Pippa Middleton Debuts Her New Shorter Hair!

Pippa Middleton is sporting a chic, new ‘do!

The 34-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her shoulder-length haircut as she enjoyed a bike ride around town on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in London, England.

Pippa went super cute and casual in a plaid top and black jeans as she ran errands around town on her day off.

Back in May, Pippa tied the knot to hubby James Matthews in London with nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte taking part in the ceremony.