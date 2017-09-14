Top Stories
Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Thu, 14 September 2017 at 12:59 am

Pippa Middleton Debuts Her New Shorter Hair!

Pippa Middleton Debuts Her New Shorter Hair!

Pippa Middleton is sporting a chic, new ‘do!

The 34-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge showed off her shoulder-length haircut as she enjoyed a bike ride around town on Tuesday afternoon (September 12) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

Pippa went super cute and casual in a plaid top and black jeans as she ran errands around town on her day off.

Back in May, Pippa tied the knot to hubby James Matthews in London with nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte taking part in the ceremony.
Just Jared on Facebook
pippa middleton debuts her new short hair 01
pippa middleton debuts her new short hair 02
pippa middleton debuts her new short hair 03
pippa middleton debuts her new short hair 04

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Pippa Middleton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna is hard at work on her debut album - TMZ
  • Dylan O'Brien auditioned for this hit Disney Channel show - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs slam James Woods over anti-gay remarks - TooFab
  • RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump sued over luxury dogwear - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luka Sabbat has joined the cast of grown-ish - Just Jared Jr