Rami Malek Films Live Aid Scene for Freddie Mercury Biopic!

Freddie Mercury‘s performance at Live Aid in 1985 with his band Queen is one of the most memorable of his career and Rami Malek just filmed the scene for a biopic on the late entertainer.

The 36-year-old Emmy-winning actor was seen wearing a white tank top, jeans, and a studded belt while recreating the moment over the weekend in Buckinghamshire, England.

Brian May, the original and current guitarist for Queen, was seen standing on the wings of the stage while watching Rami portray Freddie.

Rami sat the piano and played “Bohemian Rhapsody” for what is rumored to be the final scene of the movie.

Bohemian Rhapsody is set for release on December 25, 2018 and the first official still was revealed last week!