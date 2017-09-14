Recapping Kaia Gerber's First Ever Fashion Week - See All of Her Runway Photos!

Top Stories
Kaia Gerber walked in her first-ever fashion show during New York Fashion Week and she took the Big Apple by storm!

The 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber made her first runway appearance in the Calvin Klein Collection show.

Kaia followed that appearance by walking for Alexander Wang, Fenty Puma by Rihanna, Coach, and finally Marc Jacobs, whose show always marks the end of fashion week.

On top of the fashion shows, Kaia also made appearances at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party, and Alexander Wang‘s Wang Fest event.

FYI: Kaia is wearing Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini at the Fashion Media Awards. She is wearing an Aadnevik dress at the Icons party. She is wearing the respective designers on the runways.
