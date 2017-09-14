Rising Star Sasha Lane Poses By the Beach for 'Garage' Mag

Sasha Lane is someone you should keep your eye on in the coming years and Garage magazine has her on the cover of its new issue!

The 21-year-old actress was photographed on the beach by Petra Collins.

Sasha made her acting debut last year in the movie American Honey and now she has seven other films in the works that will come out in theaters over the next couple years. One of the most anticipated ones is the reboot to the Hellboy franchise, in which she will play Alice Monaghan.

In the new issue of Garage, Sasha wrote an essay that you can read if you pick up a copy. It’s available now, worldwide!