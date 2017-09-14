Rooney Mara Explains How She & Sister Kate Mara Are Different

Rooney Mara is on the cover of Vogue magazine’s October 2017 issue!

Here’s what the 32-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On not getting a role she really wanted: “The producers were like, ‘You’re just too Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. You’re not wide-eyed and innocent enough.’ It was right after I had shot Carol, but it hadn’t come out yet. I’m literally wide-eyed in that. I’m sure at some point it will be the reverse: ‘You’re not edgy enough.”

On why she hates auditioning: “Auditioning is like going on a job interview. You have to wear a certain outfit and behave a certain way and play the game a little bit, and I’m just not good at that. I’m really not,”

On the difference between her and her sister, Kate Mara: “She has a better personality than I do. People like her more…Kate knew definitively that she wanted to be on Broadway and do music and acting by age ten. Maybe because I was a contrarian, I wanted to go to school and not be a child actor.”

For more from Rooney, visit Vogue.com.

FYI: Rooney is wearing a Valentino dress on the cover.