Sam Smith Almost Quit Making Music & He Explains Why

Sam Smith is on the cover of Attitude Magazine’s October issue, on newsstands today!

The 25-year-old entertainer spoke with Sir Elton John in the October issue of the magazine, where it was revealed he almost stepped away from the music world.

“There was a period, when making the [new] record, that I was in a really bad place. I got dumped, which wasn’t very nice,” Sam said. “Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time round I just couldn’t write for about two months. My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn’t want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself.”

