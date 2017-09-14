Selena Gomez Emerges After Revealing Kidney Transplant News

Selena Gomez has emerged for the first time since revealing the news that she underwent a kidney transplant this summer.

The 25-year-old entertainer and actress was seen arriving on the set of the new Woody Allen project on Thursday (September 14) in New York City. Selena was seen walking with her co-star Timothee Chalamet.

If you missed the news, Selena‘s BFF Francia Raisa donated the kidney. Selena suffers from Lupus, and it caused her to need a transplant.

If you missed it, read the really sweet message Francia wrote to Selena back in July.