Selena Gomez Receives Support After Kidney Transplant Reveal - Read the Tweets

Selena Gomez made the shocking reveal that she had a kidney transplant this summer, and it was donated by her BFF Francia Raisa.

The 25-year-old entertainer revealed that her Lupus was the cause for her transplant. If you didn’t know, Lupus is a “chronic inflammatory disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

Since revealing the news, Selena‘s fans have been tweeting messages of support for the star using the hashtag #WeAreProudOfYouSelena.

