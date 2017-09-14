Selena Gomez Receives Support After Kidney Transplant Reveal - Read the Tweets
Selena Gomez made the shocking reveal that she had a kidney transplant this summer, and it was donated by her BFF Francia Raisa.
The 25-year-old entertainer revealed that her Lupus was the cause for her transplant. If you didn’t know, Lupus is a “chronic inflammatory disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs,” the Mayo Clinic reports.
Since revealing the news, Selena‘s fans have been tweeting messages of support for the star using the hashtag #WeAreProudOfYouSelena.
So proud of you. Praying for you. I love you @selenagomez #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
— ▪ (@syndromekarla) September 14, 2017
I stan a warrier. I'm so proud of my idol. I really love her, she's the strongest female that I know. 💜#WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/4CX4EhdJWn
— mic;🌸🌷🌺🌹🌼🌻 (@LOUMYBLUELIGHT) September 14, 2017
#WeAreProudOfYouSelena everyone were shading her for not promoting her work and performe while she literally can't , This is sad
— Zina ALG (@AlgZina) September 14, 2017
Oh my. can't stop crying.. Now I'm pretty sure that Selena is the strongest girl ever! ❤
So I just wanna say #WeAreProudOfYouSelena 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/BFX8t5DotP
— MyGomez_ (@kiana9598) September 14, 2017
on good and bad days #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/yCOxDXleci
— x (@abelenaxoxo) September 14, 2017
my baby is so strong omg, if I see any slander on her on my tl I will not hestitate to block mutuals. #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/aduOImt31A
— ♛ (@rauhlsin) September 14, 2017
No matter what you're going through, we are always here for you. We are never leaving you. You have our whole heart❤ #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/C3JN85xO4Y
— ️ (@gomeztattoo) September 14, 2017
Words can't describe how much I love this lil angel #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/YjQDWR4oN8
— Selena💗M•F•T (@TouringWithSMG) September 14, 2017
Selena Gomez is a fighter and no matter who you support we must respect her during this time. #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/nLS03AbEEf
— Demi Lovato (@TellMeYourDemi) September 14, 2017
beyond proud of you @selenagomez you're such a strong, brave, beautiful woman♡ we love you! #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/4n69C85WtD
— Ariana Grande Update (@ArianatorAmazex) September 14, 2017
she's such a strong woman… #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/I4AA9hPDPg
— Madison △⃒⃘ (@MadisonRamaget) September 14, 2017
These photos hurt, but they are also the most beautiful, showing true friendship and a real, strong woman. #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/AoKpVCVGxz
— ` (@gomezcbeyo) September 14, 2017
if i see any hate towards this girl on my tl you're getting blocked idgaf #WeAreProudOfYouSelena pic.twitter.com/evkg14MLoa
— jo (@hopeIesslovers) September 14, 2017
we truly are and always will be #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
— fanthasia (@lovingsabsel) September 14, 2017
— ㅤC (@sideswaIks) September 14, 2017
More than proud! You're so strong @selenagomez #WeAreProudOfYouSelena
— soph✩*ೃ (@takeitgomez) September 14, 2017
#WeAreProudOfYouSelena we always will be. u keep doing u love :D @selenagomez
— Chimpy Gomez (@chimpystarzzle) September 14, 2017
#WeAreProudOfYouSelena more than you know. @selenagomez
— giz (@duaslena) September 14, 2017