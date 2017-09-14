Selena Gomez Went Into Kidney Failure in May, The Weeknd Was By Her Side (Report)

Selena Gomez was reportedly in kidney failure back in May, prior to her kidney transplant this summer.

The 25-year-old entertainer received the transplant this summer from her BFF Francia Raisa, and apparently her health was going downhill in the Spring.

According to TMZ, Selena was rushed to the hospital when she was in Chicago for her boyfriend The Weeknd‘s concert back in May. The Weeknd was reportedly by her side, and at that point, she was already on the kidney transplant list for a donor.

We’re so glad that Selena seems to be doing better now. She has been seen filming a new project in the recent days.