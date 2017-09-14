Seth MacFarlane & 'The Orville' Cast Glam It Up at PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

Seth MacFarlane is getting his red carpet glamour on at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews!

The 43-year-old actor and filmmaker joined the cast of the The Orville, Seth‘s new FOX comedy-drama science fiction TV series, on the red carpet on Wednesday (September 13) at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Seth was joined on the red carpet by the cast and crew of his show, including executive producer David Goodman and co-stars Mark Jackson, Peter Macon, Halston Sage, Penny Johnson Jerald, J. Lee, Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes.

The Orville airs on Thursdays on FOX.

