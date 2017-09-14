Transparent's Emily Robinson Takes NYFW By Storm as a College Student!

Fashion week just ended and it was actress Emily Robinson‘s first time attending the shows while also doubling as a college student!

The 18-year-old Transparent actress is currently a student at Columbia University in New York City and she took a break from class to attend the Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung shows this week.

“I feel extremely privileged to be able to simultaneously pursue all my passions,” Emily told JustJared.com about getting to attend fashion week as a college student. “It feels exhilarating to be able to go to class and then sit front row for the release of my favorite designer’s newest collection.”

