Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:13 pm

Transparent's Emily Robinson Takes NYFW By Storm as a College Student!

Transparent's Emily Robinson Takes NYFW By Storm as a College Student!

Fashion week just ended and it was actress Emily Robinson‘s first time attending the shows while also doubling as a college student!

The 18-year-old Transparent actress is currently a student at Columbia University in New York City and she took a break from class to attend the Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung shows this week.

“I feel extremely privileged to be able to simultaneously pursue all my passions,” Emily told JustJared.com about getting to attend fashion week as a college student. “It feels exhilarating to be able to go to class and then sit front row for the release of my favorite designer’s newest collection.”

Make sure to follow Emily on Instagram at @veryemilyrobinson to read about her “fashion camp adventures” with her stylist, Monty Jackson!
Just Jared on Facebook
emily robinson takes nyfw by storm 01
emily robinson takes nyfw by storm 02
emily robinson takes nyfw by storm 03
emily robinson takes nyfw by storm 04
emily robinson takes nyfw by storm 05

Photos: Caroline Cuse
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week September, Emily Robinson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber just dropped major bucks on their new house - TMZ
  • Sasha Pieterse kept her DWTS gig a secret from the PLL cast - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Foxx's 23-year-old daughter makes her NYFW runway debut - TooFab
  • Jessica Biel's restaurant Au Fudge is getting sued by former employees - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nia Sioux slams working with Abby Lee Miller - Just Jared Jr