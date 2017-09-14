Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 5:15 pm

Trevor Noah Extends 'The Daily Show' Contract Through 2022!

Trevor Noah is staying behind the Daily Show desk for five more years!

Comedy Central and Trevor both agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in place as host, writer and executive producer of the show through 2022.

“I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of The Daily Show and Comedy Central. It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all – whichever one comes first,” joked Noah in a statement.

Trevor recently won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series with Daily Show: Between the Scenes at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Credit: Paul Zimmerman; Photos: Getty Images
