Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:35 pm
Whoopi Goldberg & 'Sister Act' Cast Reunite for 25th Anniversary Performance - Watch Now!
Whoopi Goldberg hits the stage with Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and the cast of Sister Act for a performance on The View on Thursday morning (September 14) in New York City.
The cast members reunited for a performance of “I Will Follow Him” to mark the 25th anniversary of the classic film.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Whoopi Goldberg
Harvey Keitel even showed up as a surprise and had a gift for Whoopi!
Sister Act hit theaters in May 1992 and was a huge box office smash, grossing over $231 million worldwide.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC Posted to: Harvey Keitel, Kathy Najimy, Sister Act, The View, Wendy Makkena, Whoopi Goldberg
Sponsored Links by ZergNet