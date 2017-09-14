Whoopi Goldberg & 'Sister Act' Cast Reunite for 25th Anniversary Performance - Watch Now!

Whoopi Goldberg hits the stage with Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and the cast of Sister Act for a performance on The View on Thursday morning (September 14) in New York City.

The cast members reunited for a performance of “I Will Follow Him” to mark the 25th anniversary of the classic film.

Harvey Keitel even showed up as a surprise and had a gift for Whoopi!

Sister Act hit theaters in May 1992 and was a huge box office smash, grossing over $231 million worldwide.