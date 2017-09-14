Top Stories
Thu, 14 September 2017 at 4:25 pm

Yolanda Hadid Gets Support From Gigi, Bella & Anwar At Her Book Signing

Yolanda Hadid is surrounded by her children at her book signing held at Barnes and Noble in New York City on Wednesday night (September 13).

Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid were all at the event, to celebrate Yolanda‘s new book, “Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease”

Later on that night, Gigi and Bella were seen joining Yolanda for a late night dinner to celebrate Soho House.

Bella is also pictured returning to her apartment after walking in the Marc Jacobs fashion show.

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, InstarImages.com, Getty
